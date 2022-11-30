Expert Connections
Comanche Nation Entertainment kicks off annual toy drive

Comanche Nation Entertainment kicked off its annual toy drive last week, in an effort to help...
Comanche Nation Entertainment kicked off its annual toy drive last week, in an effort to help Santa stock his sleigh!(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation Entertainment kicked off its annual toy drive last week, in an effort to help Santa stock his sleigh!

Now through Dec. 15, Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton and Comanche Red River Hotel Casino in Devol will be collecting presents each Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 10 p.m.

On Sundays and Mondays through Dec. 12, Comanche Star Casino in Walters, Comanche Spur Casino in Elgin and Comanche War Pony Casino in Devol will also be accepting presents from noon to 10 p.m.

Event officials invite guests to drop off new and unwrapped toys at a designated drop-off location inside each casino.

Plus, every Rewards Club member who donates a toy valued between $5 and $25, and can present their receipt, will receive double their donation in Comanche Credit.

“This time of year serves as an opportunity to not only spread joy throughout our community, but it also brings everyone together for a common goal. We all want to provide every child with a gift under the tree,” said Mia Tahdooahnippah, CEO of Comanche Nation Entertainment. “The toy drive has become a tradition for our team. Each year we strive to make the holidays brighter for both children and families in need.”

Over the past two years, the drive has raised more than $40,000 in donations to benefit outreach efforts of organizations and nonprofits throughout Southwest Oklahoma, including Team Jaden Foundation, Comanche Nation Police Department, Comanche Nation and Fletcher Christmas Store.

For more information on how to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

