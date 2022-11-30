Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Comanche Nation Youth Dancers visit Bishop Elementary School

Sharing their culture through dancing
The Comanche Nation Youth Dancers share their culture with students at Bishop Elementary School...
The Comanche Nation Youth Dancers share their culture with students at Bishop Elementary School on Tuesday.(KSWO)
By Mark Rigsby
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Native American Heritage Month officially ends this week, but the Comanche Nation Youth Dancers aren’t done yet in their mission to share their culture with the surrounding schools.

The group visited Bishop Elementary School on Tuesday. They performed traditional dances, and even invited students and teachers to participate.

“It’s an honor to show our culture to others and help them learn,” said Teacher’s Assistant Michelle Timbo. “It was an honor to help the younger ones that didn’t know the dance, to help them through.”

The Comanche Youth Dancers have been busy all month sharing their love of dance with the community. The group plan to continue visiting schools until the end of November.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

