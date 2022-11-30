Eastbound lanes closed on HWY 7 after pedestrian hit by SUV

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The eastbound lanes of HWY-7 are currently closed at SE 45th St. after an SUV hit a passing pedestrian.

According to Lawton Police Department PIO Chris Blessing, around 1 p.m. an SUV struck a pedestrian while they were crossing the street near Pizza Hut on SE 45th. The pedestrian was then flown to OU Health Center for treatment.

Our photographer on the scene said the victim appeared to have suffered serious injuries.

Officials want to warn residents to avoid the area for the next few hours, as the eastbound lanes of HWY-7 will remain closed for investigation.

