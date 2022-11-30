Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Firefighters rescue dog that fell into well

The fire department shared photos on Facebook of the rescue, with Hank giving one of the...
The fire department shared photos on Facebook of the rescue, with Hank giving one of the firefighters a “thank you” kiss.(City of Newport Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ore. (Gray News) – A scary situation ended happily for a dog in Oregon.

According to the City of Newport Fire Department, Hank the golden retriever fell down a well Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to rescue the dog, using a ladder and other necessary equipment to help Hank get out.

Firefighters responded to rescue the dog, using a ladder and other necessary equipment to help...
Firefighters responded to rescue the dog, using a ladder and other necessary equipment to help Hank get out.(City of Newport Fire Department)

After the rescue, although wet and cold, the fire department said Hank was “as happy as can be.”

The fire department shared photos on Facebook of the rescue, with Hank giving one of the firefighters a “thank you” kiss.

Newport is located on the central coast of Oregon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI calls Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson “Suspicious”
Silver alert becomes suspicious disappearance investigation
Three cows were reportedly on the state highway around 7 p.m.
Man hospitalized after cow collision, report says
A Lawton man has died in a crash that took place Wednesday morning in Northeastern Oklahoma
Lawton man dies in crash in Northeast Oklahoma
Lawton Police said a traffic stop led to the seizure of a large amount of drugs.
Lawton Police Department seizes drugs worth $50,000
Two people from Hobart had to be taken to the hospital following a crash in Comanche County
OHP: DUI reason for Comanche County crash; two sent to hospital

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Treasury making Trump taxes available to House committee
William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are making their second trip to the U.S. as...
UK royals traveling to Boston with eye on environment prize
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday at the White House Tribal Nations Summit.
Biden pledges new commitments, respect for tribal nations
The steeple was blown off a church in the community of Steens, Mississippi, after a strong...
Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79