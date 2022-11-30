First Alert Forecast (11/30 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! It’s going to be a cool day after this morning’s chilly start. Thankfully we will have tons of sunshine to make it feel warmer than it actually is, though it will be counteracted with winds out of the north at 5-15 mph. Temperatures will get into the upper 40s this afternoon. Clouds will builds in from the west late in the day, becoming partly-to-mostly cloudy as we head into the evening.

Mostly cloudy skies overnight will keep temperatures from falling too much, but will still get down to near-freezing in the low 30s to start off Thursday morning. Winds will be shifting out of the east-to-south at 5-10 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with temperatures still below-average in the upper 40s and low 50s, even with winds breezing back out of the south at 10-20 mph. Even breezier winds on Friday at 15-25 mph with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies, however afternoon temperatures then will be much warmer in the low 70s.

Our next cold front will swing through on Saturday morning, though thankfully won’t be as drastic as yesterday’s cold front. Rain will return to the Southern Plains this weekend, though coverage will be isolated and widely scattered at most with the dominating precipitation type being showers. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be when we will see the best chance and coverage of rain here in Texoma, eventually moving off to the east by Sunday afternoon. Cloudy skies persist through the entire weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid/upper 50s on Saturday and low 60s on Sunday.

Another cold front arrives early next week, plummeting temperatures down from the upper 60s and low 70s next Monday down to the mid 50s on Tuesday.

