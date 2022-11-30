First Alert Forecast | 11/30PM

Expert Connections
Tomorrow will be slightly warmer than what we saw today but many will still remain below average by nearly 10 degrees
By Lexie Walker
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As the night goes on, cloud cover will build limiting radiational cooling. The clouds will prevent temperatures from dropping too drastically come Thursday morning. Many by morning will be in the low 30s. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5 to 10mph.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer than what we saw today but many will still remain below average by nearly 10 degrees. We’ll stay rain free with partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs rising into the upper 40s to low 50s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

As you’re walking out the door Friday morning, the light jacket will suffice. Temperatures will be somewhat mild with many in the low to mid 40s. Despite the mostly cloudy skies expected, Friday is going to be warm! In fact, many will see high temperatures nearly 20 degrees above early December standards. By the afternoon most, if not all, will rise into the mid to upper 70s. It’ll be breezy though with sustained southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s. The warm temperatures and breezy south winds will contribute to create elevated fire conditions.

A cold front is still on track to move in by daybreak Saturday morning. Overnight Friday into Saturday, winds will increase out of the north at 15 to 25mph thanks to the front. Gusts will be higher. This front will drop temperatures Saturday afternoon into the upper 40s to low 50s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph are expected later in the day.

With a return of south winds on Sunday, highs will climb back to near 60 degrees. Skies will be cloudy and those south winds will be light. Rain chances will start to increase late Saturday evening and continue into early Monday morning.

Have a good Thursday! -LW

