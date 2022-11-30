First meeting for families on OK Human Services DDS waitlist to be held in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has chosen Lawton to be the first place for their regional meetings with families who are moving off the Developmental Disability Services (DDS) waitlist.

During the summer, Oklahoma Human Services began processing application from over 5,100 Oklahomans Oklahomans as part of ending the 13-year waitlist for DDS services.

“The meetings, part of the PossABLE initiative, will empower families coming off the waitlist,” said Oklahoma Human Services Interim Director Samantha Galloway. “They will allow families to speak with DDS staff, meet service providers and connect with other family caregivers.”

Eligible families will receive invitations to regional meetings based on their application date and when they are expected to come off the waitlist. The first set of regional family meetings will take place in Dec. 2022 for families who applied for DDS services between April 2012 and Dec. 2013.

Sessions will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

• Dec. 5 in Lawton

• Dec. 6 in Oklahoma City

• Dec. 7 in Enid

• Dec. 12 in Broken Arrow

• Dec. 13 in McAlester

• Dec. 14 in Oklahoma City

Registration is required and the meeting is free.

A $100 stipend is available for families who need to offset the cost of attendance due to travel or hiring a caregiver. Call 844-944-9301 or visit bit.ly/DDS-meetings to sign up, receive location details and learn about the stipend.

