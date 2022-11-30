Ft. Sill Apache Casino employees receive active shooter response training

Expert Connections
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Jarred Burk
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Employees at the Apache Casino Hotel underwent a special set of training on Wednesday afternoon.

They underwent active shooter training, learning the best ways to handle on-site emergency situations.

A team of security experts came to town to provide the training.

Officials see Wednesday’s training as a necessary precaution in light of the many shootings across the nation.

“If you’ve seen the news and I’m sure you have, it just seems like every day or every week there’s something going on, and the one thing that’s common among all of them is somebody saying ‘I never thought it would happen here,’” Director of Marketing Lee Bayless said. “So if you’re not prepared for it, you don’t know what’s going on, just the delay in reacting, or the delay in recognizing the situation. Seconds are vital to safety, security and survival!.”

Apache Casino Hotel officials said they plan to bring this training back to the community and aim to bring local businesses together in February to share what they’ve learned.

