Google donates $250k to OSU for STEM programs

STILLWATER, Okla. (KSWO) - To help support their elementary, middle, and high school outreach programs, which are set on sparking interest in the STEM field, Google has donated $250k to OSU.

OSU STEM Program participation (OSU)

The donation will be divided between the OSU Center for Health Sciences’ Cowboys Calling Stem outreach programs and the College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology’s (CEAT) Engineering is Everywhere initiative.

Both programs are aimed at elementary through high school students.

Through this donation, OSU will be able to continue sparking interest in medicine and health sciences in children and teens all over Oklahoma.

OSU’s ‘Cowboys Calling STEM’ initiative plans to host several outreach events for elementary to high school students, including Operation Orange, Teddy Bear Clinics, Pre-Health Round-Up, and Dr. Pete’s Immersion Camp. All events aim to get students in rural and underserved communities interested in medicine and health sciences.

CEAT plans to host two STEM Symposiums in the spring for students, teachers, and school administrators to learn about engineering. They also plan to host an additional four summer camps for rural communities in Oklahoma.

