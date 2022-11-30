Lawton Ft. Sill Veteran’s Center holds Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Expert Connections
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thanksgiving is behind us and Christmas is in the air, so to get their residents into the holiday spirit, the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center held a special tree lighting ceremony for all their veterans on Tuesday.

But, according to Lawton Ft. Sill Veterans Center Administrator Charles Gladney, you can’t have Christmas without all the delicious baked goods.

“My hand goes out to our recreation staff because they put all this together. Not only that but our nurses and many of our other employees are coming together to serve our residents hot chocolate or different varieties of cookies. Which continues to have the aroma therapy, which is always needed, you know, some of us around here love this day and time in the Christmas holiday season, because we know we’ll receive those good treats,” said Gladney.

He also said he’s appreciative of all the Lawton Veteran’s groups and partners which helped make Tuesday’s ceremony possible.

On top of the ceremony, every veteran will also receive their very own Christmas gift.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

