Lawton man accused of stealing car, possessing meth

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is in custody after he was accused of driving a stolen vehicle.

According to court documents, Timothy Thompson was pulled over last week for running a stop sign.

Investigators say the car he was driving had been reported as stolen.

During his arrest, police reportedly found a baggie of meth in Thompson’s pocket with more meth found in his sock later at the jail.

In addition, court documents say Thompson also had marijuana in the center console of the car.

Thompson is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of possessing meth and marijuana.

He’s being held on a $15,000 bond.

