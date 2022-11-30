Lawton man dies in crash in Northeast Oklahoma

PRYOR, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has died in a crash that took place Wednesday morning in Northeastern Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol the crash happened just before one on Elliott or US 69A, about a mile south of Pryor.

OHP says 34 year old Christopher Simmons and his two passengers were driving south on Elliott, when he failed to stop at a stop sign, failed to negotiate the intersection, went off the road, hit a culvert and rolled 2 times -- the car eventually coming to rest on its top.

Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene. While one passenger was taken to the hospital in good condition and the other one wasn’t injured.

OHP lists the cause of the crash as driving under the influence. Simmons was not wearing his seatbelt, the other two passengers were.

