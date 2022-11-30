Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Man charged with arson, threatening person with bow and arrow

According to court documents, Farley set fire to a house on southwest Summit in late October.
According to court documents, Farley set fire to a house on southwest Summit in late October.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man previously charged with threatening someone with a bow and arrow now faces an arson charge.

Michael Farley is charged with one count of second degree arson, and endangering a human life during arson.

According to court documents, Farley set fire to a house on southwest Summit in late October.

Though the building was unoccupied, Farley is also accused of endangering the life of responding emergency personnel.

This adds to his charges from earlier this month, as Farley is accused of threatening to kill someone with a bow and arrow, before investigators say he broke into an unoccupied building.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI calls Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson “Suspicious”
OSBI calls Cotton County Silver Alert suspicious
Three cows were reportedly on the state highway around 7 p.m.
Man hospitalized after cow collision, report says
Lawton Police said a traffic stop led to the seizure of a large amount of drugs.
Lawton Police Department seizes drugs worth $50,000
Two people from Hobart had to be taken to the hospital following a crash in Comanche County
OHP: DUI reason for Comanche County crash; two sent to hospital
In a release, OSBI officials said they received 14 cybertips from the National Center for...
OSBI arrests assistant DA on child pornography charges

Latest News

According to court documents, Timothy Thompson was pulled over last week for running a stop sign.
Lawton man accused of stealing car, possessing meth
According to court documents, Isaac Molina got into an argument with one victim after being bit...
Charges filed against man for shocking person with cattle prod, killing two dogs
A Lawton man has died in a crash that took place Wednesday morning in Northeastern Oklahoma
Lawton man dies in crash in Northeast Oklahoma
First Alert Weather 11/30 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/30 AM)