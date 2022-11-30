Man charged with arson, threatening person with bow and arrow

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man previously charged with threatening someone with a bow and arrow now faces an arson charge.

Michael Farley is charged with one count of second degree arson, and endangering a human life during arson.

According to court documents, Farley set fire to a house on southwest Summit in late October.

Though the building was unoccupied, Farley is also accused of endangering the life of responding emergency personnel.

This adds to his charges from earlier this month, as Farley is accused of threatening to kill someone with a bow and arrow, before investigators say he broke into an unoccupied building.

