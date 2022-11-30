Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Man gets 70 years for torture death of son, 4

Alan Morgan pleaded guilty to murder and felony battery.
Alan Morgan pleaded guilty to murder and felony battery.(La Porte County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — A judge sentenced a northwestern Indiana man to 70 years in prison Tuesday for the torture death of his 4-year-old son he was seen on video punching at least 28 times over two days over potty training.

The lead LaPorte County investigator in the case, Jacob Koch, described video footage from inside the family’s home that showed Alan Morgan, 29, of Hamlet, repeatedly abusing Judah Morgan in the days leading up the discovery of his dead body on Oct. 11, 2021.

The footage showed Morgan repeatedly punching his son, holding the boy up by his neck and dropping him on the floor and leaving him alone for hours in a cold, dark basement that had no furniture, Koch said. It showed Morgan punching the boy at least 13 times on Oct. 7 and at least 15 times the following day.

Forensic pathologist Dr. John Feczko testified an autopsy showed the boy weighed just 36 pounds. An X-ray showed a partially healed collarbone fracture, and the boy suffered bleeding on the brain and trauma to his abdomen and back, Feczko said.

Morgan pleaded guilty to murder and felony battery.

Morgan did not make a statement during the sentencing hearing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI calls Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson “Suspicious”
Silver alert becomes suspicious disappearance investigation
Three cows were reportedly on the state highway around 7 p.m.
Man hospitalized after cow collision, report says
Lawton Police said a traffic stop led to the seizure of a large amount of drugs.
Lawton Police Department seizes drugs worth $50,000
Two people from Hobart had to be taken to the hospital following a crash in Comanche County
OHP: DUI reason for Comanche County crash; two sent to hospital
A Lawton man has died in a crash that took place Wednesday morning in Northeastern Oklahoma
Lawton man dies in crash in Northeast Oklahoma

Latest News

Maria Correa, of Washington, center, who says she is sick with cancer, cannot work, and that...
Higher food prices worsen hunger crisis this holiday season
Candles and flowers have been placed outside the home where three people died in Riverside,...
Police: Deputy posed as teen online to lure California girl
This illustration made available by the National Institute on Aging/National Institutes of...
Drug slows Alzheimer’s but can it make a real difference?
The steeple was blown off a church in the community of Steens, Mississippi, after a strong...
Tornadoes wrecking homes around south fueled by record highs; 2 deaths reported