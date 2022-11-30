Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Married couple found dead in home; police search for suspect

Police are looking for Christopher Keeley in connection to a couple found dead in their home in...
Police are looking for Christopher Keeley in connection to a couple found dead in their home in Massachusetts.(Marshfield Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts are looking for a 27-year-old man they say was involved in the killings of a married couple in a community south of Boston, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Carl Mattson and Vicki Mattson, both 70, were found dead with “obvious signs of trauma” in their Marshfield home just after 9 p.m. Tuesday by police responding to a well-being check, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a news conference.

They appeared to have been stabbed and beaten, but autopsy results are pending, he said.

Police are now looking for Christopher Keeley, who Cruz said was “acquainted” with the couple, although he did not disclose their exact relationship. The victims were targeted and the killings were not a random act of violence, he said. He did not disclose a motive.

Keeley, who is considered armed and dangerous, may be driving a black Jeep Wrangler that belonged to the victims, Cruz said. It’s unclear how long he has been gone and he may be out of state, he said.

Keeley, who faces murder charges, may have changed his appearance, including dyeing his hair red, Marshfield police Chief Phillip Tavares said.

Police are looking for Christopher Keeley in connection to a married couple found dead in their...
Police are looking for Christopher Keeley in connection to a married couple found dead in their home in Massachusetts.(Marshfield Police Department)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI calls Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson “Suspicious”
OSBI calls Cotton County Silver Alert suspicious
Three cows were reportedly on the state highway around 7 p.m.
Man hospitalized after cow collision, report says
Lawton Police said a traffic stop led to the seizure of a large amount of drugs.
Lawton Police Department seizes drugs worth $50,000
Two people from Hobart had to be taken to the hospital following a crash in Comanche County
OHP: DUI reason for Comanche County crash; two sent to hospital
In a release, OSBI officials said they received 14 cybertips from the National Center for...
OSBI arrests assistant DA on child pornography charges

Latest News

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York is set to be elected Wednesday as the new leader of the House...
Hakeem Jeffries elected to lead House Dems’ next generation
Laura Keen said she plans to “be smart” with her winnings but wants to use some of it to take a...
Low fuel light while Christmas gift shopping leads to couple’s $1 million lottery win
According to court documents, Timothy Thompson was pulled over last week for running a stop sign.
Lawton man accused of stealing car, possessing meth
FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
Penalty asked for doctor who spoke of 10-year-old’s abortion