Pet of The Week

Mattie Beal Home hosting Santa event

The Mattie Beal Home is pictured on Nov. 30, 2022.
The Mattie Beal Home is pictured on Nov. 30, 2022.(KSWO)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wanting to keep the Mattie Beal Home alive, the Lawton Heritage Association is hosting a Santa photo event.

Santa will be at the Mattie Beal house on Sunday ready to take pictures, along with balloon animals, stories, and freshly baked cookies. The Lawton Heritage Association wants the house to stay a relevant part of the Lawton community.

“Families just love to see the house at this time of year beautifully decorated. Lawton, a lot of our historic places were destroyed during over the renewal so we really don’t have much historical other than Ft. Sill left so I’m so happy that that group in 1975 got this house,” says Sharon Stephen.

With a love for the house, sisters Sharon Stephen and Mary Jones are excited to have the opportunity to share a taste of what life was like back in the day.

“So glad that I’m doing it you know, I’ve learned a lot of things that I didn’t know” recalls Stephen. “I think children need to know how we used to live and feel very fortunate that they were able to live the way they do today and they can still visit all these things.”

Open to the public, they invite families to bring their own cameras and experience a piece of history.

“Being here kind of brings it to life so to speak, and so makes me appreciate it more and these things actually happened,” says Jones.

Tickets for the Santa event are $5 per person, or $25 per family.

