The search for 84-year-old Margie Pickens continues

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of an 84-year-old woman missing since June said the search for their loved one is still on. There were numerous search parties for Margie Pickens, over the summer, and her family said they will continue to search for her.

Her sister Marilyn Morgan said she is heartbroken and thinks about her sister every day.

She said the most challenging part is not knowing.

“I pick up her picture and I hold it to my heart and ask the Lord to help us find her. Or find her body so we can give her an honorable service and express our love for her. And an honorable resting place beside our parents and beside our older brother,” Morgan said.

Morgan said this Thanksgiving was very sad for their family, and things just didn’t feel the same.

“The first thing that we did when we sat down at the table was each person saying a prayer and asking the lords protection and love for those who couldn’t be with us. And the family is not complete if she is not here,” Morgan said.

A team member in the Integrity search and rescue who has been looking for Margie Pickens said they will resume their search for her in March when the weather is better.

