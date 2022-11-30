Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Reindeer 5K/10K Run

Expert Connections
By Cade Taylor
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - We may be past Thanksgiving, but the holiday season is in full effect, and Fort Sill is working to help provide some magical entertainment.

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about Fort Sill’s Tree Lighting Ceremony, their upcoming Reindeer 5k/10k run, and much more.

Fort Sill is hosting their annual Tree Light Ceremony to begin the Christmas festivities. It’s taking place at 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, at the Old Post Quadrangle. Following the ceremony, the Patriot Club will host a Spaghetti Dinner, and there will be pictures with Santa and the Grinch.

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, at the Fort Sill 3-Mile Track, they will host their Reindeer 5k/10k Run. The first 100 people to pre-register for the event will receive a medal and a free t-shirt. It will be the third race out of their five-race series on the post.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day during the week of December 5, Fort Sill will hold their Toys for Kids Program at the Fort Sill Conference Center. The program helps assist Active-Duty Soldiers with children during the holiday season. If you’d like to donate, you can take new toys to the Fort Sill Welcome Center, Corvias Community Centers, the Fort Sill Conference Center, or the Main Exchange. The price range for the toys must be from $15 to $25.

Tickets for the Candlelight Stroll happening on December 11 are still available as well. There is no cost for the tickets, but they must be picked up in advance at the Fort Sill National Historic Landmark Visitor Center.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

