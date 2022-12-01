Expert Connections
The Beautiful Day Foundation celebrated Duncan Middle Schoolers

By Cade Taylor
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Beautiful Day Foundation, a non-profit in Duncan, spent the morning with Duncan Middle Schoolers yesterday.

The Foundation celebrates local children on their birthday month, and that’s just what they did for the local middle schoolers while handing out donuts.

The Foundation began in 2013 with only one school, one grade level, and just two women in Duncan. Now, they cover 28 schools in southwest Oklahoma, have around 1500 volunteers, and are slated to celebrate over eight-thousand children this year in Stephens County alone.

They also support and organize the Kindred Community, a dinner hosted in Duncan for widows. Typically, they host around 200 to 250 women per month from all over the Stephens County area.

Their annual fundraiser will be held on Wednesday, December 7, at the Duncan Tower located off 9th street.

For more information about the Beautiful Day Foundation, you can visit their website here.

