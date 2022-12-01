Expert Connections
Chevy Chase recreates iconic scene from ‘Christmas Vacation’ at Raising Cane’s

Chevy Chase recreated an iconic scene from “Christmas Vacation” during a lighting ceremony at a Raising Cane’s in Illinois. (Source: Raising Cane’s/Seater/TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (Gray News) – It’s a beaut, Clark!

Chevy Chase recreated an iconic scene from “Christmas Vacation” during a lighting ceremony at a Raising Cane’s in Illinois.

Hundreds of people gathered for the lighting ceremony Tuesday night at the Raising Cane’s restaurant in the Chicago suburb of Morton Grove.

The event was filmed for a holiday commercial.

A video shared by the restaurant chain shows Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves introducing Chase to the crowd as the actor holds a pair of extension cords.

“Drumroll, please,” Chase says as he plugs in the cords. Of course, the lights don’t work, but like in the film, the display lights up on the second try.

Fortunately, unlike in “Christmas Vacation,” the display did not cause a city-wide power outage.

Chase and Graves then drove away in a replica of the Griswold family’s iconic wood-paneled station wagon, complete with a Christmas tree strapped on top.

