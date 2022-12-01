Comanche Cares annual Toy Drive underway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A community giving initiative from Comanche Nation Entertainment is stepping up for the holiday season to make sure every kid has a present under the tree.

Comanche Cares Toy Drive is taking donations at all Comanche Nation Entertainment properties.

Donations will be taken on different days depending on location, but everyone is invited to help spread the holiday cheer with new and unwrapped toys.

Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton and Comanche Red River Hotel Casino in Devol are accepting donations on Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 10 p.m. through Dec. 15.

Comanche Star Casino in Walters, Comanche Spur Casino in Elgin and Comanche War Pony Casino in Devol are accepting donations on Sundays and Mondays from noon to 10 p.m. through Dec. 12.

In addition to supporting a good cause, Rewards Club members will also receive Comanche Credit for any toy valued between $5-25.

