Pet of The Week

CU tree lighting brings community together for holiday celebration

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University hosted its annual festive tree lighting Wednesday evening on the Lawton campus.

The event kicks off the holiday season before students head home for a break.

Families bundled up the little ones and braved the cold weather to enjoy hot cocoa, popcorn and cookies.

Kids made ornaments, and many showed up just to grab their annual Cameron branded ornament.

The popular carriage rides took people through the Bentley Gardens.

CU President John McArthur says it started as a tradition that wrapped up the fall semester and turned into an event for the whole community.

“I think, given the thousands of students who are here today and we have 33,000 alumni,” McArthur said, “and we want them to keep coming home and bring their children. To open our campus to the whole community, it’s a special opportunity and we want to take advantage of it.”

The tree will be up through the holiday season.

The Duncan campus tree lighting is at 6 p.m. on Thursday. It’s free and open to the public.

