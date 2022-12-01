Duncan gets girls wrestling program

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the city of Duncan having a huge youth wrestling program, Athletic Director Bobby Cook says this was one of the reason to start the new program.

‘Once those girls started to get into the middle school and it demanded you know an opportunity for our kids to have another avenue to participate in extracurricular sports. That warranted kind of added the middle school program and Of course now we have a handful of that have advancing to the high school,” Cook said.

There are many challenges when it comes to starting a program from the ground up, one of them being finances. With Duncan already having a wrestling facility it saved on budgeting . The only thing the program spent money on was equipment, fees and travel with cost around $7500.

The next challenge is building the culture and getting a group together. For Head Coach Richard Davis, it didn’t take long.

‘We’re over 30 girls in our program we went from four last year to over 30 now there’s a fully dedicated program. That’s pretty phenomenal growth and that’s pretty phenomenal growth and the biggest challenge was just meeting them and getting them to go,” Davis said.

With building a first year program, alot of newcomers who want to wrestle will come your way. Rylee Davis, a Junior says she’s been around the sport and was pushed by her parents to try it out.

“My dad was trying to pushing me, to try you should try it and when we moved we kind of got the opportunity. It was kind of like let’s do it. Just kind of starting a program building up the relationships I get to build. Wrestling is a sport where it’s kinda hard to not love everybody that’s around you,” Davis said.

Charly Heath, a freshman who has experience as a state runner up last year knows skills can help the the program grow.

“It’s something getting to help these girls understand moves and helping them hustle. it’s honestly super exciting I’m super excited for the future and I can’t wait to see what these junior high girls have coming up for them,” Heath said.

The future for the Lady Demons is looking bright. They will have five matches this season and look forward to adding more in the future.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.