Family files lawsuit after burial blunder

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An upset family is suing the Town of Fletcher, saying the town placed their mother into burial plots owned by other families.

“So Ms. Helton was first buried in Mrs. Glass’s spot and then she was moved and buried in Mrs. Lowery’s plot and now she needs to be moved again for the third time into a third lot,” Dill said.

The family’s attorney said Helton’s children received a notice from the town regarding the first move but were not given the option to say yes or no.

“The family wasn’t really given a choice in the matter. Ms. Helton was buried in someone else’s spot. So that’s trespass under Oklahoma law and equity demands the removal of a body buried in someone else’s spot,” Dill said.

When the second plot was revealed to belong to someone else, the town reportedly sent one of the siblings a letter apologizing for the mistake and offering another plot for their mother near another family member.

“Her brother has recently died, Eddie, according to the letter from Ms. Fisher the town clerk of Fletcher, and asked that Ms. Helton be moved near her brother. Other than that there hasn’t been an accommodation,” Dill said.

7News reported back in July about the distress of families who owned the original grave sites and Dill said the lawsuit reflects the pain of Helton’s family through this process.

“So now the family has a cause of action for the emotional distress they have endured because of the city’s wrongful placement of her body now, twice,” Dill said.

Dill said Oklahoma state statutes provide guidelines for exhuming a body, like having a funeral director, clergy, and family present. She said those guidelines weren’t followed.

“The town of Fletcher violated Oklahoma law, and Oklahoma statutes committed negligence and disrespected the right of the deceased and her family and this has caused extreme distress to Ms. Helton’s family and they are entitled to recover damages,” Dill said.

Dill said the family is now seeking $500,000 the maximum amount allowed by law under the government court claims act.

7News has reached out to the Town of Fletcher for comment and was told their attorney would call us, but have not yet heard back.

