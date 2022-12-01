First Alert Forecast (12/1 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We start off the first day of December feeling a lot like winter, which makes sense since today is also the first day of meteorological winter. Variable cloud coverage can be expected throughout the entire day, fluctuating between mostly sunny and mostly cloudy inconsistently, with some areas seeing more cloud coverage as opposed to others. Winds will pick up as we head into the afternoon, out of the south at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will still be below average later today, topping out in the low/mid 50s.

A gradual build to mostly cloudy skies overnight as moisture will slowly begin transporting across Texoma. Winds will stay slightly breezy overnight out of the south at 10-15 mph. Temperatures tonight will be their lowest around midnight in the low 40s, warming up to the low 50s by sunrise tomorrow.

For Friday, we will see a sharp increase in temperatures as we will be around 20 degrees warmer compared to today. Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s, with some being 15° warmer than the average high for this time of year. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30-35 mph. This could lead to elevated fire weather conditions in areas near and north of I-40. Mostly cloudy skies to start out, eventually becoming partly cloudy/mostly sunny in the afternoon.

A cold front will sweep through early Saturday morning just after midnight, sending strong wind gusts out of the north up to 40 mph for some. If you have anything outdoors that you don’t want breezing away, make sure to lock them down before you go to bed on Friday night. Temperatures on Saturday will fall back down to the low 50s in the afternoon with nearly overcast skies. Isolated rain chances will emerge by the evening hours, increasing to become widely scattered overnight into Sunday morning.

Rain chances will fall off by midday on Sunday, though a few hit/miss light showers will be possible until Monday morning. Temperatures will get back up into the upper 60s on Monday, before another cold front rolls through, cooling us back down to the 50s on Tuesday. Looking toward the middle of next week, our next chance of rain could arrive by next Thursday.

