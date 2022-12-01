First Alert Forecast | 12/1PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Temperatures will be somewhat mild with many in the mid 40s by tomorrow morning. We’ll start off the day with mostly cloudy skies but slight clearing will occur by the afternoon. Look for partly cloudy skies with high temperatures nearly 20 degrees above early December standards. Most, if not all, will rise into the mid to upper 70s! It’ll not only be warm but it’ll be breezy too with sustained southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s. These conditions will contribute to create elevated fire conditions.

Our next cold front is still on track to move in by daybreak Saturday. To be more specific, the front will clear the Red River by midnight before clearing all counties sometime around 3AM. As the front moves through, winds will increase out of the north at 15 to 25mph. Gusts will be higher (closer to the low 40s). Morning temperatures will be in the mid 30s but will rise into the upper 40s to low 50s by the afternoon. Winds will diminish later in the day to 10 to 15mph.

I expect that most of the day will be dry but after 8PM rain coverage will increase becoming widely scattered while many are sleeping into Sunday morning. Rain chances will drop off by midday on Sunday but a few hit/miss light showers will be possible until Monday morning! Highs on Sunday will rise into the upper 50s to low 60s. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Temperatures will soar back into the low to mid 70s on Monday. Don’t expect the warm temps to last because another front will roll through by daybreak Tuesday cooling us back down to the upper 50s.

Have a great day! -LW

