Ft. Sill temporarily closing one dining facility

By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Basic trainees will need to eat at a new dining facility, after Fort Sill officials say they’re closing one.

The Garcia D-FAC located on Tacy Street will be closing temporarily, and trainees will instead be re-routed to Bamford Hall on Miner Road.

Fort Sill’s Director of Logistics said the closure is due to fewer trainees being on Fort Sill for Basic Training and Advanced Individual Training meaning there are less mouths to feed.

The Director also said that Garcia’s closing will have little to no effect on non-trainees, to include permanent party or soldiers stationed on post.

“So, if you’re permanent party and you don’t like what you’re getting here you don’t think you’re getting enough, what we serve here and the amounts that are served are driven by the Training and Doctrine Command nutritionists,” Director Horatio Taveau said. “Where as over in Guns and Rockets, it’s a much more open menu. We do station style feedings, so you know there’s a sandwich station, pizza station, a number of other things that are more like a traditional restaurant that you would get off post than what you’d get at one of these training facilities.”

The Director says the facility will be closed until February or March of next year, depending on how many trainees will be on post.

