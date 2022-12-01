Highland Cemetery arch entrance getting facelift

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Arch located at the Highland Cemetery is finally getting a face lift as construction is now officially underway.

Masons with Old Home Rescue set up the job site with construction materials on Thursday.

They’re currently removing mortar from the columns, and will be replacing it with fresh mortar through a process called repointing.

Lawton City Council approved the $140,000 repair proposal in October.

City officials say the crew will begin the process of removing the structure on top of the arch next week.

Work on the arch is expected to last 90 days, weather permitting.

