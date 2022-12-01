Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

IG: Tax audits in years of Comey, McCabe reviews were random

FILE - Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing,...
FILE - Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, June 8, 2017, on Capitol Hill, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A watchdog investigation initiated after the tax returns of two former FBI directors were subjected to intensive audits during the Trump administration has concluded that the reviews from those years were conducted at random.

The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration said Thursday that its review had determined that the Internal Revenue Service had selected tax returns at random for its National Research Program audits in 2017 and 2019.

The watchdog said in its report that it had “confirmed that the processes and computer programs worked as designed, which reduces the ability to select specific taxpayers for an NRP audit.”

The NRP program is designed to select tax returns at random for an intrusive audit as a way to measure “compliance for different types of taxes and various sets of taxpayers,” according to the inspector general report.

The inspector general review was begun after a New York Times report in July that former FBI Director James Comey’s 2017 tax return was subjected to an audit under the NRP program, as was the 2019 return of Andrew McCabe, a former FBI acting director. The report released Thursday did not cite either of them by name.

Both FBI officials drew the ire of President Donald Trump over the FBI’s investigation into ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign. Trump fired Comey in May 2017, months after the Russia probe had been initiated. McCabe, then his deputy, replaced Comey on an acting basis but was fired the following year by the Justice Department.

Comey declined to comment, and a lawyer who has represented McCabe did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com.etuckerAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lawton man has died in a crash that took place Wednesday morning in Northeastern Oklahoma
Lawton man dies in crash in Northeast Oklahoma
One person was flown to OU Health after a vehicle vs pedestrian wreck in east Lawton.
Eastbound lanes closed on HWY 7 after pedestrian hit by SUV
OSBI calls Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson “Suspicious”
Silver Alert becomes suspicious disappearance investigation
According to court documents, Isaac Molina got into an argument with one victim after being bit...
Charges filed against man for shocking person with cattle prod, killing two dogs
A porch pirate ran up to a Lawton family's front door, stole Amazon packages and took off.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Porch pirate steals packages from Lawton family’s home

Latest News

Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry greets fans at the All-Star FanFest in Washington,...
Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, dies at 84
This screengrab of body camera footage provided by the Raleigh, N.C., Police Department shows a...
Officer body camera images released from shootout with teen
FILE - President Joe Biden answers questions with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as they...
Supreme Court justices keep student loan cancellation blocked for now
First lady Jill Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte Macron, visit...
Tent, tables ready for White House state dinner for France
An ancient O’odham village called “La Ciudad" was discovered in Phoenix.
‘A whole village’ of ancient remains discovered during housing project construction