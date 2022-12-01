Lawton Public Library prepares for upcoming events

Expert Connections
By Cade Taylor
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library has many events happening this month, ranging from activities for children and adults.

7News spoke with Tanya Organ, the Community Engagement Library for the Lawton Public Library, about their upcoming events for the month of December.

From 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, December 5, the library will be hosting a Medicare Class. Ray Walker with the Oklahoma Insurance Department will show attendees the updates on Medicare for 2023, as well as the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on prescription drug costs for seniors.

They recently had to postpone their run with Comanche Nation Entertainment due to the weather. The new date for the Little Indian Runner Storywalk and Fun Run will be on Saturday, December 10, and run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For upcoming winter break, the library will be hosting a slew of activities to keep youth engaged during their off time. They will host an ugly holiday sweater and melting snowman craft sessions, and movie pajama parties, showing The Santa Clause and The Bad Guys.

The library is also hosting a How-To Festival, which is taking place in February 2023. However, applications for the event are due by Friday, December 30. Clubs, organizations, businesses, and community members can apply for a vendor spot.

For more information and a full list of events at the Lawton Public Library for the month of December you can visit their website here.

