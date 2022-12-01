Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

One taken to hospital after Jefferson Co. wreck

Authorities say the driver was pulled from the wreckage by passersby and was taken to the...
Authorities say the driver was pulled from the wreckage by passersby and was taken to the hospital with relatively minor injuries.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers closed a portion of Highway 70 near Waurika on Thursday after a crash.

The wreck happened about six miles east of Waurika on Highway 70 after a large truck veered off the roadway, crashed through approximately 100 feet of guardrail, hit the concrete bridge and toppled over the side onto its roof.

Authorities say the driver was pulled from the wreckage by passersby and was taken to the hospital with relatively minor injuries.

The road had to be closed while crews cleaned up a large amount of debris, and worked to get the truck out of the creek where it came to rest.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was flown to OU Health after a vehicle vs pedestrian wreck in east Lawton.
Eastbound lanes closed on HWY 7 after pedestrian hit by SUV
A Lawton man has died in a crash that took place Wednesday morning in Northeastern Oklahoma
Lawton man dies in crash in Northeast Oklahoma
One person was flown to OU Health after a vehicle vs pedestrian wreck in east Lawton.
UPDATE: Police ID pedestrian hit by SUV on Wednesday
OSBI calls Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson “Suspicious”
Silver Alert becomes suspicious disappearance investigation
According to court documents, Isaac Molina got into an argument with one victim after being bit...
Charges filed against man for shocking person with cattle prod, killing two dogs

Latest News

According to police, the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force received a tip that Alvin...
Triple homicide fugitive arrested in Lawton
One person was flown to OU Health after a vehicle vs pedestrian wreck in east Lawton.
UPDATE: Police ID pedestrian hit by SUV on Wednesday
An upset family is suing the Town of Fletcher, saying the town placed their mother into burial...
Family files lawsuit after burial blunder
Caddo County crash Wednesday night left three people dead and one person critically injured
Three dead, one flown to hospital after Caddo County crash