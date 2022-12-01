One taken to hospital after Jefferson Co. wreck

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers closed a portion of Highway 70 near Waurika on Thursday after a crash.

The wreck happened about six miles east of Waurika on Highway 70 after a large truck veered off the roadway, crashed through approximately 100 feet of guardrail, hit the concrete bridge and toppled over the side onto its roof.

Authorities say the driver was pulled from the wreckage by passersby and was taken to the hospital with relatively minor injuries.

The road had to be closed while crews cleaned up a large amount of debris, and worked to get the truck out of the creek where it came to rest.

