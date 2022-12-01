Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Rapper Ye is no longer buying right-wing social app Parler

FILE - Kanye West watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington...
FILE - Kanye West watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, on March 11, 2022. Former President Donald Trump had dinner Tuesday, Nov. 22, at his Mar-a-Lago club with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who is now known as Ye, as well as Nick Fuentes, a far-right activist who has used his online platform to spew antisemitic and white supremacist rhetoric.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The rapper Ye is no longer buying right-leaning social media site Parler, the company said Thursday.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, had offered to buy Parler in October. At the time, Ye and Parlement Technologies, which owns Parler, said the acquisition would be completed in the last three months of the year. The sale price and other details were not disclosed.

“This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November,” Parlement Technologies said in a statement Thursday. “Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community.”

Parler is a small platform in the emerging space of right-leaning, far-right and libertarian social apps that promise little to no content moderation to weed out hate speech, racism and misinformation, among other objectionable content. None of the sites have come close to reaching mainstream status.

Parler launched in August 2018 but didn’t start picking up steam until 2020. It was kicked offline in January 2021 over its ties to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol earlier that month. A month after the attack, Parler announced a relaunch but didn’t return to Google Play until September of this year.

Ye has made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks, including praising Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Thursday. Ye’s remarks led to his suspension from social media platforms, his talent agency dropping him and companies like Adidas cutting ties with him. The sportswear manufacturer has also launched an investigation into his conduct.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was flown to OU Health after a vehicle vs pedestrian wreck in east Lawton.
Eastbound lanes closed on HWY 7 after pedestrian hit by SUV
A Lawton man has died in a crash that took place Wednesday morning in Northeastern Oklahoma
Lawton man dies in crash in Northeast Oklahoma
One person was flown to OU Health after a vehicle vs pedestrian wreck in east Lawton.
UPDATE: Police ID pedestrian hit by SUV on Wednesday
OSBI calls Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson “Suspicious”
Silver Alert becomes suspicious disappearance investigation
According to court documents, Isaac Molina got into an argument with one victim after being bit...
Charges filed against man for shocking person with cattle prod, killing two dogs

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk said his team is in the process of asking U.S. regulators to allow them to...
Musk’s company aims to soon test brain implant in people
FILE - Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club is seen in this aerial view in Palm...
Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review
In order to advance to the national competition, LAAS competed in a local one right in Alva....
Local robotics team makes national tournament
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the...
Prosecutor: Donald Trump knew about exec’s tax fraud scheme
Look for partly cloudy skies tomorrow with high temperatures nearly 20 degrees above early...
First Alert Forecast | 12/1PM