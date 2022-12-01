Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

School bus with children aboard crashes into New York home

A school bus crash sent children to the hospital in New Hempstead, New York, on Thursday.
A school bus crash sent children to the hospital in New Hempstead, New York, on Thursday.(Source: WABC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAMAPO, N.Y. (AP) — Multiple injuries were reported Thursday when a school bus crashed into a house and another vehicle in a suburb north of New York City.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the village of New Hempstead in Rockland County, according to Ramapo Police Sgt. Andre Sanchez.

Video broadcast by television news stations and photos posted on social media showed a yellow school bus resting against a house alongside an overturned car. A path of torn up ground and broken tree limbs stretched up a hill behind the bus. The impact appeared to have crushed the engine compartment on the bus and torn away part of the home’s siding.

News reports said several children and the bus driver were taken to hospitals for treatment. Police did not immediately release details on the severity of their injuries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lawton man has died in a crash that took place Wednesday morning in Northeastern Oklahoma
Lawton man dies in crash in Northeast Oklahoma
One person was flown to OU Health after a vehicle vs pedestrian wreck in east Lawton.
Eastbound lanes closed on HWY 7 after pedestrian hit by SUV
OSBI calls Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson “Suspicious”
Silver Alert becomes suspicious disappearance investigation
According to court documents, Isaac Molina got into an argument with one victim after being bit...
Charges filed against man for shocking person with cattle prod, killing two dogs
A porch pirate ran up to a Lawton family's front door, stole Amazon packages and took off.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Porch pirate steals packages from Lawton family’s home

Latest News

Biden unveils strategy to end HIV, AIDS pandemic as public health threat
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV, AIDS pandemic as public health threat
LIVE: Biden, Macron joint news conference
LIVE: President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron hold press conference
Al Roker attends "A Toast to Kathie Lee" the Kathie Lee Gifford farewell party at The Times...
Al Roker back in hospital with complications from blood clot