Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Some retailers reviving layaway to help ease burden of inflation

Some layaway plans require a minimum purchase to use and account set-up fees may be non-refundable
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - For shoppers looking to switch up their holiday spending strategy, some experts said layaway plans could be the best option, with some major retailers like Walmart, Sears, TJMaxx and Marshalls now offering the program.

To use layaway, you find an item you want online or in a store and make a down payment to put it on hold. You usually have a specific window of time to pay the full amount. This is not a credit transaction and there is no interest charged, but there may be fees.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili, warned shoppers should read the fine print of the contract, because cancelation fees or account set-up fees are often added.

In fact, many stores charge a $5 to $10 dollar service fee to set up a layaway account, which is usually non-refundable if you can’t make a payment or have to cancel the contract.

Some stores have a minimum spending requirement, while other stores require a down payment.For more information on layaway and other store financed purchase plans, check out this article from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lawton man has died in a crash that took place Wednesday morning in Northeastern Oklahoma
Lawton man dies in crash in Northeast Oklahoma
One person was flown to OU Health after a vehicle vs pedestrian wreck in east Lawton.
Eastbound lanes closed on HWY 7 after pedestrian hit by SUV
OSBI calls Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson “Suspicious”
Silver Alert becomes suspicious disappearance investigation
According to court documents, Isaac Molina got into an argument with one victim after being bit...
Charges filed against man for shocking person with cattle prod, killing two dogs
A porch pirate ran up to a Lawton family's front door, stole Amazon packages and took off.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Porch pirate steals packages from Lawton family’s home

Latest News

Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry greets fans at the All-Star FanFest in Washington,...
Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, dies at 84
This screengrab of body camera footage provided by the Raleigh, N.C., Police Department shows a...
Officer body camera images released from shootout with teen
FILE - President Joe Biden answers questions with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as they...
Supreme Court justices keep student loan cancellation blocked for now
First lady Jill Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte Macron, visit...
Tent, tables ready for White House state dinner for France
An ancient O’odham village called “La Ciudad" was discovered in Phoenix.
‘A whole village’ of ancient remains discovered during housing project construction