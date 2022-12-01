Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Three dead, one flown to hospital after Caddo County crash

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Caddo County crash Wednesday night left three people dead and one person critically injured.

According to an OHP report the 2 vehicle crash happened around 6 P.M. Vehicle 1 was traveling south on U.S. 281 and vehicle 2 was traveling north when vehicle 1 crossed over the center line and entered the northbound lane colliding with vehicle 2 .

According to the report, the driver from vehicle 1 was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and one passenger from vehicle 2 were also pounced dead at the scene. Another passenger from vehicle 2 was flown to OU medical.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lawton man has died in a crash that took place Wednesday morning in Northeastern Oklahoma
Lawton man dies in crash in Northeast Oklahoma
One person was flown to OU Health after a vehicle vs pedestrian wreck in east Lawton.
Eastbound lanes closed on HWY 7 after pedestrian hit by SUV
OSBI calls Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson “Suspicious”
Silver Alert becomes suspicious disappearance investigation
According to court documents, Isaac Molina got into an argument with one victim after being bit...
Charges filed against man for shocking person with cattle prod, killing two dogs
A porch pirate ran up to a Lawton family's front door, stole Amazon packages and took off.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Porch pirate steals packages from Lawton family’s home

Latest News

Caddo County crash Wednesday night left three people dead and one person critically injured
Three dead, one flown to hospital after Caddo County crash
First Alert Forecast 12/1 AM
First Alert Forecast (12/1 AM)
Comanche Cares Toy Drive is taking donations at all Comanche Nation Entertainment properties.
Comanche Cares Toy Drive underway to benefit SWOK families
The popular carriage rides took people through the Bentley Gardens at the Cameron University...
CU tree lighting brings community together for holiday celebration