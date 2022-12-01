Three dead, one flown to hospital after Caddo County crash

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Caddo County crash Wednesday night left three people dead and one person critically injured.

According to an OHP report the 2 vehicle crash happened around 6 P.M. Vehicle 1 was traveling south on U.S. 281 and vehicle 2 was traveling north when vehicle 1 crossed over the center line and entered the northbound lane colliding with vehicle 2 .

According to the report, the driver from vehicle 1 was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and one passenger from vehicle 2 were also pounced dead at the scene. Another passenger from vehicle 2 was flown to OU medical.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.