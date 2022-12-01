Triple homicide fugitive arrested in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says a fugitive wanted in connection to three murders has been arrested in Lawton.

According to police, the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force received a tip that Alvin Artis was in Lawton and was wanted for a triple homicide out of South Carolina.

Marshals and the Special Operations Division of the Lawton Police Department began surveillance on a suspected residence and took Artis into custody as he came outside to get in an Uber.

Detectives requested a search warrant for the home he was in and say they discovered evidence connected to the South Carolina homicide.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.