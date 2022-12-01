UPDATE: Police ID pedestrian hit by SUV on Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released more details in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash which happened on Wednesday afternoon.

According to PIO Christopher Blessing, the victim, now identified as Lillian Tolson, was crossing Highway 7 headed north from the Pizza Hut parking lot when a Hummer traveling eastbound struck her.

The driver of the Hummer attempted to avoid the victim but was unable to according to police.

Authorities say Tolson is currently at OU Health in Oklahoma City where she is listed in critical condition.

