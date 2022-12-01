Expert Connections
UPDATE: Police ID pedestrian hit by SUV on Wednesday

One person was flown to OU Health after a vehicle vs pedestrian wreck in east Lawton.
One person was flown to OU Health after a vehicle vs pedestrian wreck in east Lawton.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released more details in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash which happened on Wednesday afternoon.

According to PIO Christopher Blessing, the victim, now identified as Lillian Tolson, was crossing Highway 7 headed north from the Pizza Hut parking lot when a Hummer traveling eastbound struck her.

The driver of the Hummer attempted to avoid the victim but was unable to according to police.

Authorities say Tolson is currently at OU Health in Oklahoma City where she is listed in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

