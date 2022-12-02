Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

2 cows euthanized after escaping tractor-trailer with herd on the freeway

It's certainly nothing you see everyday... a herd of cattle on the Loop 101 in Glendale, Arizona.
A herd of loose cattle shut down the freeway just after 4 a.m. when a semi-truck crashed into the median.(AZ Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – Two cows had to be euthanized early Friday morning after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on an Arizona freeway.

A herd of loose cattle shut down the freeway just after 4 a.m. when a semi-truck crashed into the median.

According to early estimates, about 15 to 30 cows escaped, AZ Family reported.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said somehow the trailer door opened and the herd walked out and started running around on the freeway.

Troopers were able to wrangle them up and corral them off the freeway until another trailer arrived to pick them up.

Details on what led up to the crash are extremely limited, but investigators believe the tractor-trailer driver fell asleep. The driver was not injured.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was flown to OU Health after a vehicle vs pedestrian wreck in east Lawton.
UPDATE: Police ID pedestrian hit by SUV on Wednesday
According to police, the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force received a tip that Alvin...
Triple homicide fugitive arrested in Lawton
Caddo County crash Wednesday night left three people dead and one person critically injured
Three dead, one flown to hospital after Caddo County crash
Authorities say the driver was pulled from the wreckage by passersby and was taken to the...
One taken to hospital after Jefferson Co. wreck
OSBI calls Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson “Suspicious”
Silver Alert becomes suspicious disappearance investigation

Latest News

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy
Brad William Henke attends a premiere event celebrating season four of Netflix's "Orange Is the...
‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor, former NFL player Brad William Henke dies at 56
Shown is a B-21 Raider artist rendering graphic. The rendering highlights the future stealth...
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
Hartridge and Price Streets shooting
Teen shot while campaigning for Sen. Warnock in Georgia