Church gathers to create blessing bags

Members of the New Hope Baptist Church gathered to create blessing bags.
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - New Hope Baptist Church gathered to create blessing bags on Wednesday.

42 years ago Pastor Randy Southerland of New Hope Baptist Church started an end-of-the-year tradition to help those who have a difficult time towards the holidays.

“There are a lot of people out there that sometimes are forgotten during this time of year. Christmas can be either a joyful time it could be one of the saddest times and because of our love for Christ; our love is to reach out to others and share with them and give to them,” Southerland said.

Members of the church put together over one thousand bags containing items like apples, oranges, crackers and some sweets. Each bag contained a note typed by Pastor Southerland.

Others volunteered to deliver the bags to places like nursing homes, senior assisted living centers, and to people who are home-bound.

“It is really amazing how well people come together and function together and work together and we hope these are a blessing to you from myself and the members of New Hope Baptist Church West here in Duncan, Oklahoma,” Southerland said.

The church hoped this will spread a bit of joy, and let people know they haven’t been forgotten.

“It makes you feel loved and remembered. It just helps you to know that somebody cares,” Janis Pollock, a long-time church member says. “It shows that our church cares for everybody. They worked so hard to do this and the people are so pleased to receive them.”

