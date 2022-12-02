Comanche, Kiowa chairmen share takeaways from Tribal Nations Summit

Washington, D.C. (KSWO) - Leaders from the Kiowa and the Comanche Nations shared their ideas on new opportunities to develop the economy they hope to bring back to southwest Oklahoma after the Tribal Nations Summit in Washington D.C.

Hundreds of tribal leaders gathered in the nation’s capital for the first in-person Tribal Nations Summit since 2016.

“When President Biden came in, he spoke about advancing on economic agendas to include historical levels of funding specifically for Indian communities and native people,” Comanche Nation chairman Mark Woommavovah said.

Kiowa Tribe Chairman Lawrence Spottedbird said he wants to put those dollars towards projects that will help the tribe’s citizens and the surrounding communities.

“We have to work in partnership with the cities, the counties and the state government to join our forces to turn our economy around and make Oklahoma a viable and strong economy,” Spottedbird said. “With 39 tribal governments working in partnership with the state government, we can do many things in my opinion if we put away our biases and see the value in working peer to peer as partners.”

Spottedbird said the funding is also a way to protect native cultures.

“They spent a lot of money through the boarding schools and other efforts to destroy our language and so we are in a position now caused by the U.S. government... and so we’re looking to the government to correct that by providing support,” Spottedbird said.

“We have to learn from the past. Our language is dying if we don’t revive. This... through the federal government and these grants, we have the resources now to revive our language and bring it back to our Comanche nation,” Woommavovah said.

Spottedbird said he likes the ideas discussed at the summit, but is concerned if they’ll actually happen because historically the U.S. government hasn’t always kept their word to tribes.

“Right now, it’s been presented, it’s been discussed but we need to see action... I feel very optimistic that, at least during this administration anyway, that we will get some headway on some positive inter workings with all the federal agencies that we rely on as tribal governments,” Spottedbird said.

Both chairmen said, if these actions do happen, it will greatly benefit their nations.

“Not only is it going to help the Comanche Nation, but it’s going to help our surrounding communities,” Woommavovah said.

One area the Comanche chairman said his nation is already benefiting from federal grants is the Comanche language program and he hopes this new money can further expand that effort.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.