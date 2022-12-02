First Alert Forecast (12/2 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! A very warm start to the final day of the workweek, and it’s only going to increase form there thanks to breezy southerly winds and a mostly sunny afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies through this morning with some localized patchy fog reducing visibility across Southwest Oklahoma. By midday, the skies will gradually clear, allowing for a sunnier second half of the day. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low/mid 70s, with most places around 15-degrees above average for this time of year. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 25-30 mph. An elevated fire weather risk is possible for far northern and western areas.

Our next cold front will sweep through late tonight, passing south of I-40 around 10pm then reaching the Red River by midnight. This will bring strong wind gusts out of the north at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph! Morning low temperatures will fall down to the mid 30s with mostly clear skies and some clouds.

Mostly cloudy skies will build back in throughout Saturday afternoon. Winds will thankfully be lighter tomorrow out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40s and low 50s. We will be dry through much of the day, though isolated rain showers will emerge from the west thanks to an influx of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The first showers enter Texoma after sunset around the mid evening, increasing in coverage to become widely scattered across Texoma in the early morning hours of Sunday. Rain chances will diminish by Sunday afternoon. For the final day of the weekend, we can expect mostly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temperatures than the day prior in the upper 50s.

Temperatures will soar back into the low to mid 70s on Monday. Don’t expect the warm temps to last because another front will roll through by daybreak Tuesday cooling us back down to the upper 50s. Our next chance of rain showers arrive by the middle of next week, lasting until the end of the next workweek.

