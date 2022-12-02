Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: Lhasa Apso Mix

By Cade Taylor
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a ten-year-old Lhasa Apso mix found as a stray on the streets. She will be available for adoption on Saturday, December 3.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, Lawton Animal Welfare will be holding its Two Hearts adoption event, which is held on the first Saturday of each month. All adoptions during this event are sponsored!

For more information about its Two Hearts adoption and other events, you can visit Lawton Animal Welfare’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was flown to OU Health after a vehicle vs pedestrian wreck in east Lawton.
UPDATE: Police ID pedestrian hit by SUV on Wednesday
According to police, the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force received a tip that Alvin...
Triple homicide fugitive arrested in Lawton
Caddo County crash Wednesday night left three people dead and one person critically injured
Three dead, one flown to hospital after Caddo County crash
Authorities say the driver was pulled from the wreckage by passersby and was taken to the...
One taken to hospital after Jefferson Co. wreck
OSBI calls Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson “Suspicious”
Silver Alert becomes suspicious disappearance investigation

Latest News

Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, introduced the 7News team to a...
Furry Friend Friday: Lhasa Apso Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix
Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 4-year-old Terrier Mix who was turned over to Lawton...
Furry Friend Friday: Terrier Mix