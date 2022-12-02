Furry Friend Friday: Lhasa Apso Mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a ten-year-old Lhasa Apso mix found as a stray on the streets. She will be available for adoption on Saturday, December 3.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, Lawton Animal Welfare will be holding its Two Hearts adoption event, which is held on the first Saturday of each month. All adoptions during this event are sponsored!

For more information about its Two Hearts adoption and other events, you can visit Lawton Animal Welfare’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.