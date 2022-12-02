Local robotics team makes national tournament

Expert Connections
By Darrell Brown
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In order to advance to the national competition, LAAS competed in a local one right in Alva. They finished fourth overall and second in the BEST category.

With that second place finish, the Lobos advanced to Regional’s in Denver, Colorado. They will face 24 other top teams and the administration is excited.

“Oh my goodness we’re so excited to go to Denver. it’s a 12 hour bus ride but when you get there you’re building robots with eight other, well you’re competing with eight other states. So that’s kind of cool to meet kids who are interested in robotics from all over the country,” Principal Michelle Smith said.

The Lobos have competed since 2003-2004 and have accomplished many things such as 12 state titles in that time span. Gavin Price, the CEO of the robotics team was on the 2019 team and knows this time around will be different.

“It feels pretty awesome. Feels like I’m a part of something pretty cool. The last time we went our robot could have been a lot better, but this year I think we have a pretty good chance of being able to do something out there,” Price said.

Each student has a part to play. Jake Levison, a freshman is one of the main builders of the robot and with limited time and resources faced adversity early on.

“Supplies, we find ourselves needing a material that we don’t have. A mechanism that we don’t have or can’t make and just really the communication as well was our main issues,” Levison said.

Cole Adams, a sophomore in charge of programming the robot. He’s in year two of being apart of the team and has no issue with the robots progression.

“Right now I think it’s running great all the programming works just as we programmed it we may need to make a few minor adjustments just for driver experience but I think the robots working like a charm,” Adams said.

