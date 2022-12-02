Tom Cole nominates three area high schoolers for military academies

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole is announcing the names of several high school students who he has personally nominated to attend one of America’s military academies.

Including several students from Lawton.

The congressman named Ian Leroux and Matthew Aguilar from MacArthur High School, and Zachary Alldredge who attends Cache High School.

The nomination process is highly competitive where applicants are evaluated on their academic performance, including class rank, SAT and ACT scores, as well as other criteria including athleticism, extracurricular activities, and leadership potential.

Upon the nomination, named students become eligible to receive an appointment to many of America’s most pretigious military academies, including the Naval and Air Force Academies, as well as West Point.

