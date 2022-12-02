Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Tom Cole nominates three area high schoolers for military academies

The nomination process is highly competitive where applicants are evaluated on their academic...
The nomination process is highly competitive where applicants are evaluated on their academic performance, including class rank, SAT and ACT scores, as well as other criteria including athleticism, extracurricular activities, and leadership potential.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole is announcing the names of several high school students who he has personally nominated to attend one of America’s military academies.

Including several students from Lawton.

The congressman named Ian Leroux and Matthew Aguilar from MacArthur High School, and Zachary Alldredge who attends Cache High School.

The nomination process is highly competitive where applicants are evaluated on their academic performance, including class rank, SAT and ACT scores, as well as other criteria including athleticism, extracurricular activities, and leadership potential.

Upon the nomination, named students become eligible to receive an appointment to many of America’s most pretigious military academies, including the Naval and Air Force Academies, as well as West Point.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was flown to OU Health after a vehicle vs pedestrian wreck in east Lawton.
UPDATE: Police ID pedestrian hit by SUV on Wednesday
According to police, the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force received a tip that Alvin...
Triple homicide fugitive arrested in Lawton
Caddo County crash Wednesday night left three people dead and one person critically injured
Three dead, one flown to hospital after Caddo County crash
Authorities say the driver was pulled from the wreckage by passersby and was taken to the...
One taken to hospital after Jefferson Co. wreck
OSBI calls Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson “Suspicious”
Silver Alert becomes suspicious disappearance investigation

Latest News

Members of New Hope Baptist Church gathered to make blessing bags for the holidays.
Church gathers to create blessing bags
“Washington’s Armor” used the fort setting at the Museum of the Great Plains as its stage...
‘Washington’s Armor’ to make Lawton premiere January 13
CCMH doctor discusses pain management tips
MEDWATCH: CCMH doctor discusses pain management tips
Leaders from the Kiowa and the Comanche Nations shared their ideas on new opportunities to...
Tribal Nations Summit