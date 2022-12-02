Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Tractor-trailer dangles after crashing off bridge

A UPS tractor-trailer is seen dangling on Friday morning from the Indiana Toll Road in Hammond,...
A UPS tractor-trailer is seen dangling on Friday morning from the Indiana Toll Road in Hammond, Indiana.(Source: WLS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, Indiana (Gray News) - A UPS tractor-trailer crash off a bridge has partially closed the Indiana Toll Road in Hammond, Indiana Friday morning.

Images from WLS show a tractor-trailer dangling with the rear of the vehicle up in the air and the cab pointed at the water, wedged between the eastbound and westbound lanes. All lanes of the road were closed for a time overnight.

According to the Indiana Toll Road Twitter account, the incident is at mile marker 6.5.

The truck caught fire, WGN reported.

The driver, who was not seriously hurt, was able to escape from the crash and was taken to the hospital, WLS reported.

The truck was reportedly empty.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was flown to OU Health after a vehicle vs pedestrian wreck in east Lawton.
UPDATE: Police ID pedestrian hit by SUV on Wednesday
According to police, the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force received a tip that Alvin...
Triple homicide fugitive arrested in Lawton
Caddo County crash Wednesday night left three people dead and one person critically injured
Three dead, one flown to hospital after Caddo County crash
Authorities say the driver was pulled from the wreckage by passersby and was taken to the...
One taken to hospital after Jefferson Co. wreck
An Amber Alert was issued for Athena Strand, a 7-year-old from Paradise, Texas.
Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

Latest News

Police said a woman was killed at a post office in Houston when a driver slammed into the...
Police: SUV crashes into post office, killing customer
A city official said the arrest came after multiple attempts to collect the bill and a history...
82-year-old woman arrested for not paying $77 trash bill
Job growth has slowed this year, from a monthly average of 540,000 from January through March,...
US employers added a strong 263,000 jobs in November
The water at this vast Marine base in North Carolina was contaminated over 30-plus years, from...
Camp Lejeune water lawsuits grow