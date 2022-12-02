‘Washington’s Armor’ to make Lawton premiere January 13

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A movie, partially filmed in Lawton, will be screening the movie for Lawton residents and students coming in January.

“Washington’s Armor” used the fort setting at the Museum of the Great Plains as its stage earlier this year as they filmed parts of the movie.

Now, cast members will come back to Lawton for a showing on January 13 at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

Two showings will take place at 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. for students and another showing will happen at 7 p.m. for the general public.

The city is encouraging Lawton middle and high schools to sign up for the showings. They can register for the free showings by emailing arts@lawtonok.gov or filling out a form at SWOKARTS.com before January 6, 2023.

Tickets for the general public showing will be $5 and will go on sale December 9. If you would like VIP tickets where you can meet the cast and crew, those tickets will cost $25 with all proceeds going to supporting the Museum of the Great Plains.

