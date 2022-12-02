Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

‘Washington’s Armor’ to make Lawton premiere January 13

“Washington’s Armor” used the fort setting at the Museum of the Great Plains as its stage...
“Washington’s Armor” used the fort setting at the Museum of the Great Plains as its stage earlier this year as they filmed parts of the movie.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A movie, partially filmed in Lawton, will be screening the movie for Lawton residents and students coming in January.

“Washington’s Armor” used the fort setting at the Museum of the Great Plains as its stage earlier this year as they filmed parts of the movie.

Now, cast members will come back to Lawton for a showing on January 13 at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

Two showings will take place at 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. for students and another showing will happen at 7 p.m. for the general public.

The city is encouraging Lawton middle and high schools to sign up for the showings. They can register for the free showings by emailing arts@lawtonok.gov or filling out a form at SWOKARTS.com before January 6, 2023.

Tickets for the general public showing will be $5 and will go on sale December 9. If you would like VIP tickets where you can meet the cast and crew, those tickets will cost $25 with all proceeds going to supporting the Museum of the Great Plains.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was flown to OU Health after a vehicle vs pedestrian wreck in east Lawton.
UPDATE: Police ID pedestrian hit by SUV on Wednesday
According to police, the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force received a tip that Alvin...
Triple homicide fugitive arrested in Lawton
Caddo County crash Wednesday night left three people dead and one person critically injured
Three dead, one flown to hospital after Caddo County crash
Authorities say the driver was pulled from the wreckage by passersby and was taken to the...
One taken to hospital after Jefferson Co. wreck
OSBI calls Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson “Suspicious”
Silver Alert becomes suspicious disappearance investigation

Latest News

CCMH doctor discusses pain management tips
MEDWATCH: CCMH doctor discusses pain management tips
Leaders from the Kiowa and the Comanche Nations shared their ideas on new opportunities to...
Tribal Nations Summit
First Alert Forecast 12/2 AM
First Alert Forecast (12/2 AM)
Lawton Mayor hosts homelessness forum
Lawton Mayor hosts forum on homelessness