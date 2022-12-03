First Alert Forecast | 12/2PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wind advisory will be in effect until 6AM tomorrow morning. As a cold front advances south, wind gusts up to 45mph are expected. The strongest wind gusts will only last a few hours before gradually tapering off by daybreak tomorrow. This window to be from midnight to 6AM.

Morning temperatures will be in the mid 30s but will rise into the upper 40s to low 50s by the afternoon. Winds will diminish later in the day to 10 to 15mph.

I expect that most of the day will be dry but after 8PM rain coverage will increase becoming widely scattered, while many are sleeping, into Sunday morning. Rain chances will drop off by midday on Sunday but a few hit/miss light showers will be possible until Monday morning. Highs on Sunday will rise into the mid 50s. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Temperatures will soar back into the low to mid to upper 70s on Monday. Don’t expect the warm temps to last because another front will roll through by daybreak Tuesday cooling us back down to the low 60s. The next chance of rain showers arrive by the middle of next week unfortunately just in time for Share Your Christmas!

Have a great weekend! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.