First Alert Forecast- Rain chances overnight

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Overnight tonight showers move through much of Texoma, focusing heavier on the Oklahoma half.

The cold front that move through overnight, in addition to bringing high winds, dropped today’s highs down to the low 50s. Compared to yesterdays high 70s, today is pretty brisk. Cloud cover clears out along with the winds throughout the morning, backing off to only 10-15 mph from the NE.

Overnight, a 30% chance of rain for the area targets the northern two-thirds of Texoma. While no significant rainfall or severe conditions are expected, it would be the first precipitation for December. By Sunday morning, showers are quickly clearing out. Highs tomorrow bump up slightly to the mid 50s.

A surge in warm, dry air out of Mexico spikes our Monday high temperatures to the 70s again.

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.