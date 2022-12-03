Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

The grants continue for LPS

The Lawton Public School Foundation prize committee continued giving out grants to the teachers of Lawton on Friday.
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public School Foundation prize committee continued giving out grants to the teachers of Lawton on Friday.

“I’m just super thankful for Lawton Public Schools and for everybody for giving this opportunity for us to get grants. I got one last year as well, and this has just been an incredible opportunity for my kids to learn,” said Eisenhower teacher Ashley Jons.

Ranging from $200 all the way up to $5,000, the Foundation is honored to have this opportunity to support the teachers, knowing the impact that this will have on the students’ lives.

“My class was built with the intention to kind of get kids before they start dropping out, to try and get them invested in school and also invested in a life skill,“ said Jons. “Just to give them a life skill and to give them these interests, so hopefully, they can take and carry with them onto the next chapter.”

These grants are going to various things like field trips, a chicken coop, art supplies, and educational resources, providing students with experiences they wouldn’t normally have the opportunity to do.

Another Eisenhower teacher, Kenneth Jones, said, “It was kind of our dream to be able to go to the Oklahoma capital building, and be able to tour that.”

Not only is the LPS Foundation supporting the schools financially, but they’re also giving teachers and staff a sense of moral support.

“Knowing that we have programs like this helps us feel supported at a time where a kid doesn’t always feel safe coming to school we know that we’re doing the best we can to work together and support each other,” Jones recalls.

