Lawton Food Bank, Salvation Army prepare for 7th annual Share Your Christmas

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The most wonderful time of the year can also be the most stressful. That’s why 7News has partnered with Walmart and Johnson’s Electric for the 7th annual Share your Christmas event.

Local organizations are working extra hard to keep families from struggling.

“There’s just so much extra being asked of people, and if you don’t have a lot of something the Lawton Food Bank or the Salvation Army really helps pad that pantry,” Lawton Food Bank executive director Mac Lechel said.

To help them serve the community, they are asking for support from the people that don’t need their services.

“We need the help. The old saying, it takes a village, is very true. It takes all of us to make this happen,” Comanche County Salvation army core officer major Raymond Pruitt said.

Sponsors say they host the toy and food drive annually to encourage more donations.

“More people are facing the decision to buy groceries or to buy Christmas presents or facing struggles on how to make the holidays special for their families. So, this event really helps to take a lot of weight off of the families here in our community,” Lechel said.

Walmart store lead Marshall Bohannon said this is a chance for their business to show the community their appreciation.

“We’re just being there for the community because they’re here for us every day and just trying to help their Christmas, make it a little bit better.”

Next Wednesday, they will be accepting sealed, non-perishable food items and new toys at the Walmarts on Sheridan and Quanah Parker from 7 in the morning until 7 at night.

The Food Bank said holiday meal staples are always helpful, but they are also looking for other products this time of year.

“We know a lot of kids are home during the holidays, so things like the ramen noodles and Spahgetti-O’s so they can make lunch for themselves,” Lechel said.

If you want to give back this holiday but can’t spare the extra expense, you can volunteer to ring bells for the Salvation Army here.

