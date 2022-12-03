Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton Food Bank, Salvation Army prepare for 7th annual Share Your Christmas

It's the season of giving, but for some their needs are greater than ever. That's why 7News has...
It's the season of giving, but for some their needs are greater than ever. That's why 7News has partnered with Walmart and Johnson's Electric of the 7th annual Share your Christmas event.
By Pepper Purpura
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The most wonderful time of the year can also be the most stressful. That’s why 7News has partnered with Walmart and Johnson’s Electric for the 7th annual Share your Christmas event.

Local organizations are working extra hard to keep families from struggling.

“There’s just so much extra being asked of people, and if you don’t have a lot of something the Lawton Food Bank or the Salvation Army really helps pad that pantry,” Lawton Food Bank executive director Mac Lechel said.

To help them serve the community, they are asking for support from the people that don’t need their services.

“We need the help. The old saying, it takes a village, is very true. It takes all of us to make this happen,” Comanche County Salvation army core officer major Raymond Pruitt said.

Sponsors say they host the toy and food drive annually to encourage more donations.

“More people are facing the decision to buy groceries or to buy Christmas presents or facing struggles on how to make the holidays special for their families. So, this event really helps to take a lot of weight off of the families here in our community,” Lechel said.

Walmart store lead Marshall Bohannon said this is a chance for their business to show the community their appreciation.

“We’re just being there for the community because they’re here for us every day and just trying to help their Christmas, make it a little bit better.”

Next Wednesday, they will be accepting sealed, non-perishable food items and new toys at the Walmarts on Sheridan and Quanah Parker from 7 in the morning until 7 at night.

The Food Bank said holiday meal staples are always helpful, but they are also looking for other products this time of year.

“We know a lot of kids are home during the holidays, so things like the ramen noodles and Spahgetti-O’s so they can make lunch for themselves,” Lechel said.

If you want to give back this holiday but can’t spare the extra expense, you can volunteer to ring bells for the Salvation Army here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was flown to OU Health after a vehicle vs pedestrian wreck in east Lawton.
UPDATE: Police ID pedestrian hit by SUV on Wednesday
According to police, the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force received a tip that Alvin...
Triple homicide fugitive arrested in Lawton
Caddo County crash Wednesday night left three people dead and one person critically injured
Three dead, one flown to hospital after Caddo County crash
Authorities say the driver was pulled from the wreckage by passersby and was taken to the...
One taken to hospital after Jefferson Co. wreck
OSBI calls Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson “Suspicious”
Silver Alert becomes suspicious disappearance investigation

Latest News

The LPS Foundation surprised teachers with news they'd won grants in December 2022.
The grants continue for LPS
The LPS Foundation surprised teachers with news they'd won grants in December 2022.
LPS Foundation gives out $100K in grants
After a truck raffle for $55,000 and help from community donors, the LPS Foundation gave almost...
LPS Foundation gives out $100K in grants
The Lawton Public School Foundation prize committee continued giving out grants to the teachers...
The grants continue for LPS
As a cold front advances south, wind gusts up to 45mph are expected
First Alert Forecast | 12/2PM